Orlando Magic-Washington Wizards Injury Report: Friday, March 21
The Orlando Magic meets a divisional foe in the Washington Wizards on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena.
Orlando comes in after a Wednesday night loss to the Houston Rockets, 116-108, which dropped them to 32-38 this season.
The Wizards' 16-point loss to the Utah Jazz Wednesday was their 53rd loss in 68 games this year.
Orlando has beaten Washington twice before this season.
Before tipoff, here is the latest on player health, status and injuries for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Cole Anthony: Questionable (left big toe strain)
- Trevelin Queen: Questionable (left ankle sprain)
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (left torn ACL)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
Anthony missed two straight games with the injury before returning Sunday, but he exited the contest after only six first-half minutes and did not return, then sat out Wednesday's game versus Houston with the same injury. He also missed a game on March 4 with the same injury.
Queen, a two-way guard, missed the Magic's game Wednesday night vs. Houston.
Washington Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey: Out (left torn ACL)
- Malcolm Brogdon: Out (left ankle sprain)
- Bilal Coulibaly: Out (left hamstring strain)
- Corey Kispert: Out (left thumb surgery)
- Marcus Smart: Out (right index finger surgery)
Coulibaly is missing his sixth straight game with the left hamstring strain suffered March 10 at Toronto.
