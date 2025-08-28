Senior NBA Writer Makes Bold Prediction Regarding Future Of Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic executed the 2025 offseason in legitimate fashion. The front office did more than patch holes or addressed weaknesses with bare minimum solutions, it sought out and obtained true roster upgrades. Newcomers such as Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones to compliment Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are making a compelling case for Orlando’s recognition on the national stage.
Recently, Senior NBA Writer of The Athletic Fred Katz made a bold prediction for the Magic heading into next season.
“I will fight through temptations to say the Atlanta Hawks, and answer with a team I believe will finish top three in the East: the Orlando Magic,” Katz said.
“There was a point when the Magic were frisky — darn it, maybe even feared — last season, reeling off 16 wins in their first 24 games and beating up offenses like no team outside of Oklahoma City could. But they struggled with injuries: the obvious one to All-Star youngster Paolo Banchero and the less-discussed-but-as-damning one to defensive heartbeat Jalen Suggs. And the historically dreadful 3-point shooting derailed them.”
Last season, the Magic were the worst in the league in 3-point offense. Orlando shot an average of 35.3 threes per game while converting just 11.2 (31.8 percent).
“They smoothed out, though didn’t solve, the issue behind the arc with the trade for Desmond Bane,” Katz added. “Who is one of the world’s most accurate movement shooters and who will initiate more of the attack than he did with the Memphis Grizzlies. Yet, there are four other positions — and Orlando has questionable shooting at all of them.”
Adding Jones can iron out some of the perimeter issues too. The 29-year-old is coming off consecutive seasons of shooting 41.4 percent from deep, and he is a career 37.8 percent 3-point shooter.
One category in which the Magic is undeniable is physicality. Health permitting, Katz is eager to watch Orlando bully its opponents.
“The Magic are physical. They whack the souls out of their opponents. If you miss ’90s basketball, you should be tuning into the slugfests in Orlando. If they stay healthy, they will win and probably often.”
Katz is a believer, but his faith in the roster hinges on offensive production.
“Is the offense once again in the league’s bottom 10, bogged down with too many errant jumpers? If so, Orlando’s regular-season flash could be brighter than any in April or beyond,” Katz added. “Or do Bane’s presence, progression from the young core (Banchero, Suggs and Franz Wagner) and continuity with the rest of the roster change the group enough to turn it into a threat?”
