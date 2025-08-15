The Biggest X-Factor For The Orlando Magic
Every team in the league can assemble a strong starting five, but can't play them all 48 minutes of a game. They need at least one spark off the bench to lift them in critical moments. The New York Knicks arguably had one of the best starting fives last season; however, they virtually had no bench to help. That specific weakness potentially cost them a trip to the NBA Finals.
The Orlando Magic have had at least one reserve player provide them a boost over the last couple of seasons. Jonathan Isaac finished ninth in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2024, then last season, Moritz Wagner was a spark-plug off the bench until suffering a season-ending ACL injury in Dec. The Magic have championship aspirations next season, but they need someone else from the reserves to lead, preferably one of the younger players.
Anthony Black was the sixth pick in the 2023 draft and has proven to be an impactful rotational player. Last season was a career year for the young guard: he averaged 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and shot 42.3 percent from the field, 31.8 percent from three-point range. Black is growing to be one of the best defensive guards in the league, which perfectly fits the team's philosophy. However, the Magic are expecting another leap from him, especially as a shooter.
Black's offense has shown progression since being drafted, especially from the right corner. However, if the Magic want to reach new heights next season, he needs to be a more reliable all-around shooter. If Black can knock down shots at a high efficiency and consistently, he will be the biggest difference-maker for the team.
Tyus Jones, the newest member of the Magic, can also play a factor in unlocking Black's offense. As the backup point guard, he'll help the 21-year-old get to his spots and generate open looks.
If Black manages to average 10 to 12 points on solid shooting splits, he'll insert himself into the Sixth Man of the Year conversation. Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, the most recent recipient of the award, averaged 14.3 points last season and shot 47.2 percent from the field, 40.7 percent from three-point range. Anything remotely close from Black would be viewed as a major improvement.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the former lottery pick is among the bottom odds to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, +15000.
Black is versatile, athletic, and quick, but his development as a knockdown shooter could be the biggest factor that takes the Magic to the NBA Finals.
