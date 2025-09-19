Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero could enter MVP conversation
Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is entering his fourth NBA season and it is expected to be his best one yet.
Banchero, 22, has led the Magic to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, proving to be someone the franchise can build around. Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes Banchero could become a league MVP candidate in the next several years.
"There's reason to believe that Banchero can become a lot better as the Orlando Magic improve the roster around him as well," Swartz wrote.
"A severe lack of playmaking around him has hurt Banchero's efficiency numbers (45.2 percent shooting overall, 32.0 percent from three last year). Only 37.8 percent of his twos and 49.4 percent of his threes came off of an assist last season. Anthony Davis, another power forward who went No. 1 overall, had 60.5 percent of his twos and 88.6 percent of his threes come off an assist in 2024-25.
"The Orlando Magic traded for Desmond Bane and signed Tyus Jones this offseason. Getting Jalen Suggs healthy for an entire season will help as well.
"If he has the right playmaking around him, there's no reason why Banchero can't be one of the NBA's top scorers over the next decade."
Banchero just signed a five-year extension with the Magic this offseason, keeping him under contract until 2030. He has a player option for the 2030-31 season that nobody needs to worry about for the time being.
The contract ensured Banchero's prime would be spent in a Magic uniform, so the championship contender window should be open as long as the former No. 1 overall pick is healthy in Orlando.
Banchero has drummed up a lot of success without a ton of help around him. German small forward and EuroBasket champion Franz Wagner has been great as a frontcourt partner, but there hasn't been much outside of him.
If Banchero can continue to grow comfortable in his role and continue as the foundation of the identity the Magic are building, it's only a matter of time before he becomes an MVP candidate and Orlando is a true Finals threat.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Could Orlando Magic trade For Philadelphia 76ers $16 Million forward?
Why Magic trade for Desmond Bane has huge impact in NBA
Orlando Magic forward has important role going into second season
Will Orlando Magic rookies get playing time this season?