Orlando Magic forward has important role going into second season
Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva is celebrating after helping his native Germany win the gold medal at the EuroBasket tournament.
da Silva wasn't necessarily Germany's best player, but he performed his role to a high level to help his country win. NBA analyst Tim Legler thinks da Silva could have a similar impact with the Magic this season.
“So, I called a couple [Magic] games a year ago, including a playoff game, and I was so impressed with his defense. He really stood on a team that’s an excellent defensive team," Legler said on his podcast.
“So, they expect that; that’s something the organization, Jamahl Mosley, demands, but he jumped off the page at me.
“On this team, to have a guy like that when you’ve got all this other talent, who’s more than just this added-on piece… The guy’s a really good player, and his defense was a huge part of this.”
da Silva, 24, averaged 7.2 points per game in 74 appearances with the Magic in his rookie season. He was asked to start in 38 of those games due to injuries with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, proving that he could step up when his number was called.
da Silva is exactly the kind of defender teams are looking for in the NBA. He's 6-8, lean, athletic and can run the floor, making him a dangerous two-way player.
The second-year pro out of Colorado can defend multiple positions, making him a key piece in the second unit for the Magic this season. He should be the first or second player off the bench with point guard Tyus Jones or Anthony Black in Mosley's rotation for the 2025-26 campaign.
If da Silva can take that next step for the Magic, the team will have a good chance to compete in the playoffs this spring.
