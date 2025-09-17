Will Orlando Magic rookies get playing time this season?
The Orlando Magic are bringing two new rookies to the roster, hoping each of them can grow into strong players in the rotation someday soon.
The Magic selected Michigan State guard Jase Richardson and French forward Noah Penda in June's NBA Draft, giving the team some depth at the end of the bench. Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey graded the team's draft class and gave the Magic a "B" for their selections.
"He's undersized, but Jase Richardson shot 41.2 percent from deep as a freshman in 2024-25. And for a team so desperately in need of shooting, that and Richardson's pedigree (he is the son of former NBA player Jason Richardson) were more than enough reason to take him at No. 25," Bailey wrote.
"Had the team not paid a whopping four second-rounders to move up and take Noah Penda at No. 32, this grade would be a bit higher. That's not to say the French forward doesn't have a bright future ahead of him. It's just a lot to pay for any second-rounder who's yet to appear in the NBA."
The Magic are a contending team this season, so the chances of Richardson and Penda sniffing the rotation aren't great. However, there is a chance the team could rely on them if injuries come about.
Richardson is behind Jalen Suggs and Tyus Jones in the point guard rotation, but an injury to either of them could result in playing time for the Michigan State alumnus. Suggs is coming off a major knee injury that required surgery and Jones is entering his 11th NBA season, so Richardson could fill in for either if needed.
As for Penda, his size gives him a chance to compete on an NBA level. His defense is the reason the Magic traded so much future draft capital to acquire him and Jamahl Mosley loves to focus on that end of the floor.
Penda will have to compete with second-year pro Tristan da Silva and veteran Jonathan Isaac for minutes, but there's a chance the Magic could rely on the Frenchman at some point during his rookie year.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Could Orlando Magic trade For Philadelphia 76ers $16 Million forward?
Orlando Magic star behind Only LeBron James, Kevin Durant in ranking
Why Magic trade for Desmond Bane has huge impact in NBA
Orlando Magic forwards lead Germany to EuroBasket title
Orlando Magic forward has important role going into second season