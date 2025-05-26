Trade Proposal: Orlando Magic Land NBA Champion To Improve Title Hopes
In an attempt to become a bonafide contender, the Orlando Magic are going into the summer with a "win-now" mentality. Already solidified as a top defensive team, Orlando now must address its offensive deficiencies. The franchise's greatest weakness is perimeter shooting, a requirement for a deep playoff run in the modern NBA landscape.
With a major unsolved issue and limited money to spend, the front office needs to facilitate a trade to acquire another shooter. A willing partner may be the San Antonio Spurs.
Magic Receive: F Harrison Barnes
Spurs Receive: C Wendell Carter Jr., G Cory Joseph, 2025 first-round pick
Why the Magic do it:
Barnes shot a career-high 43.3 percent from deep last season as the Spurs looked poised for a playoff run before injuries to Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox dashed their hopes. Barnes has played 82 games in three straight seasons, bringing desperately needed durability to Orlando. With one year left on his contract, Barnes may be a rental. However, acquiring a highly productive former champion can help a young team take the next step.
Why the Spurs do it:
With Chris Paul set to be a free agent, San Antonio will need a veteran guard in the event Paul doesn't return. Cory Joseph won a title with the Spurs in 2014, so a reunion can be beneficial. Moreover, Carter Jr. provides crucial front court depth behind Wembanyama, Gregg Popovich also receives a return on draft capital in his new role as President of Basketball Operations, sweetening the deal.
