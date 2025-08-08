Trade Proposal Sends Orlando Magic Lottery Pick To Western Conference Contender
The Orlando Magic are a team going through a lot of change this offseason.
After trading for Desmond Bane and signing Tyus Jones in free agency, the backcourt is in disarray. That's why Bleacher Report suggested a four-team trade that would send former No. 6 overall pick Anthony Black to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"The Magic are fond of Black, taken at No. 6 in 2023, but he doesn't shoot well (the team's most significant weakness last season) and, realistically, is too expensive. Orlando is over the tax as constructed, and when Paolo Banchero's max extension kicks in next year, the second apron is a serious concern," Bleacher Report wrote.
"Barring a significant shift, the Magic have Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs and Banchero locked in long term. The team added Tyus Jones as a free agent and drafted Jase Richardson at No. 25. That may need to be enough behind Suggs at point guard, at least in terms of expensive-salaried players.
"To give up Black and get under the luxury-tax threshold, the Magic send the Jazz $1.1 million. In return, Orlando gets a first and a second, or if protections trigger, a total of three second-rounders."
In the deal, the Wolves get Black, the Magic get a protected 2026 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a trade exception, the Hawks acquire Rob Dillingham from Minnesota, a 2031 second-round pick and a trade exception, while the Jazz receive Kobe Bufkin from Atlanta, Bones Hyland from Minnesota and cash from Orlando.
This trade won't happen, at least not this year. Black is viewed as a major part of the team, even with Jones coming on board. He's not a traditional point guard, he can play multiple positions and he is still improving at a strong rate.
However, given how much money has been allocated to the core of the team already, it wouldn't be a surprise if Black is ultimately dealt. He should command a big raise when he hits free agency in 2027 and the Magic might not want to dip into more funds.
Black's performance in the 2025-26 campaign will likely determine how long the Magic hold onto him.
