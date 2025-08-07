Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero Predicted To Win Major Honor
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is emerging into one of the best players in the world as he enters his fourth season in the NBA.
Though it's difficult to look into the future, CBS Sports believes Banchero will be part of Team USA for the Olympic Games in 2028, set right at home in Los Angeles.
"Banchero ruffled some feathers with his decision not to play for Team Italy in 2023, and then suited up for the Americans at the World Cup. The 6-foot-10 forward took a major leap in his third NBA season, averaging 26 points, 7.5 rebounds and five assists as the Magic's offensive focal point, and he's only improving. With such a unique skill set for his size, he seems tailor-made for a spot on the 2028 Olympic roster -- especially if his 3-point consistency improves," CBS Sports wrote.
Banchero would be 25 years old in August 2028, making him the youngest player in this Team USA roster projection.
Those projected to join Banchero on Team USA are Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder).
Banchero has already proven that he is one of the best players in the world in his first three years in the league. During his career with the Magic, he has averaged 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
This past season, Banchero suffered an oblique injury that limited him to just 46 games, but he is still one of the best players in the world for the Magic. That should come in handy as he enters his prime.
Between now and the next Olympics, the Magic are expected to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference as the franchise competes for its first trip to the NBA Finals since 2009.
If Banchero can have a decent amount of success with the Magic over the next three years, it will only help his chances of making Team USA in 2028.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Makes Huge Leap In Player Rankings
NBA Insider Gives Orlando Magic Offseason Grade For Desmond Bane Trade
Orlando Magic Predicted To Part Ways With Former NBA Lottery Pick