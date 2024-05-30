Hypothetical NBA Trades, Part III: Magic Get Trae Young
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic enter a potential landmark offseason after going 47-35 and reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Orlando was a game away from reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and its moves this summer could be the difference between playoff pretender and contender.
To get us in the mood, Bleacher Report has proposed 10 NBA trades that admittedly derive from their imagination.
For instance, what if the Magic acquired Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young for Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, Jett Howard, a 2025 first-round pick via the Denver Nuggets, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2029 first-round pick swap?
"There are real offensive concerns with this group," Bleacher Report writes. "And though it's cool to boast two forwards who can create for themselves and others, having a real, high-end point guard to take some of that responsibility from them could push Orlando to the next level."
Offensively, Young could be a perfect fit in the Orlando backcourt. In 2023-24, the three-time All-Star averaged 25.7 points, a career-high 10.8 assists per game, and made 37.3 percent of his 3-point attempts. He's also proven he can perform at his best in the postseason, averaging 26.4 points and nine assists in 27 career playoff games.
A point guard with Young's skill set makes sense for a Magic team that was tied for last in 3-pointers made per game (11), tied for 23rd in points per game (110.5), and needs to take some pressure off All-Star forward Paolo Banchero.
Banchero led Orlando in points and assists per game in the regular season. His 38-point performance in a losing effort against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs proved how much they need to get him more help.
"Despite the steady criticism over Trae Young's ball dominance and lack of defense, he's still one of the league's most consistent and dynamic offensive engines," Bleacher Report writes. "And the easy looks he'd create would do wonders for Banchero (who was one of the league's least efficient scorers) and [Franz] Wagner."
This blockbuster hypothetical doesn't come without concerns. The Hawks point guard is a liability on defense. While Young could get cover from playing alongside NBA All-Defense honoree Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac, would a defensive-minded coach like the Magic's Jamahl Mosley want to take on Young?
Young's contract could also make it difficult for Orlando to add pieces. Young is set to make over $43 million for each of the next three seasons, which could be problematic for Orlando with Suggs and Wagner due for rookie-scale extensions this offseason and Banchero due next year.
In a win-now window, parting with the picks necessary to acquire a player of Young's stature is painless. And Black and Howard are relative unknowns. Anthony's points off the bench would have to be replaced.
The idea of Trae Young joining Suggs, Banchero, and Wagner is compelling. Most "what ifs" are.
