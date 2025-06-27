Orlando Magic Summer League Schedule Revealed
The Orlando Magic are welcoming the two newest members of their draft class and getting them to work right away.
Both Jase Richardson, the No. 25 pick out of Michigan State, and Noah Penda, the No. 32 pick from France, will be part of the team's Las Vegas Summer League roster next month.
The NBA announced the schedule for the Magic's Summer League run, which begins on the first day of the showcase on July 10 when the team faces off against the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.
The team will play its second game on Sunday, July 13 against the Toronto Raptors, who selected South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles with the No. 9 pick. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.
The third game for the Magic comes against the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, who chose Georgetown center Thomas Sorber with the No. 15 pick. That game begins on Tuesday, July 15 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.
The fourth and final scheduled game will take place on Wednesday, July 16 against the Brooklyn Nets, who chose five rookies (Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf) all in the first round. That game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.
Check back later for more summer league coverage.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic Select Jase Richardson with No. 25 Pick in NBA Draft
Orlando Magic Trade With Boston Celtics For No. 32 Pick