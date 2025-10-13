Who leads in Orlando Magic's point guard race?
With the NBA regular season just over a week away, one positional battle has been a highly contested bout between two of the Orlando Magic’s youngest players. Jase Richardson has made his impact felt throughout the preseason, while Anthony Black continues to show the progression from last season that he’s made.
With Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs likely to be the two starting ballhandlers, with Tyus Jones filling the gap with Suggs recovers, the starting positions are all but solidified.
However, the rookie Jase Richardson has exploded onto the scene, showcasing shooting, ball handling, and even rebounding. The composure that he’s showcased this early in his career bodes well for the Magic as they aim for their best season yet.
In the first preseason game against the Heat, Richardson had a 13-point third quarter, allowing the Magic to pull away and secure the win. Again, against the Heat last night, he put up another 13 points, this time showing some toughness in his game, getting to the free-throw line 4 times.
While Anthony Black has had a tougher time scoring the ball, his passing has been where his strengths have stood out during the preseason. With low minutes, he's averaged 4 assists a game thus far, and helped control the pace of the game.
For Anthony, the time has to be now for him to step up in his role. As a former 6th overall pick, he’s shown flashes of upside, but when his role was elevated due to injuries last year, it wasn’t consistent. Still, as the 3rd youngest player on the team, the youngest non-rookie, he has plenty of time before he is at his athletic prime.
The Magic could go with a situational rotation where whoever’s skillset is needed more at the time could be called upon. In a microwave situation, Jase Richardson could be the answer to get points up in a hurry, while Anthony Black could be used in a situation where the offense needs to get the ball moving.
The Magic are in win-now mode, so the player who has the most impact will likely be the one who gets the role closer to playoff time. Jase Richardson has shown to be the more impactful player this preseason, but Anthony Black has plenty to offer to make a big impact throughout the course of the season.