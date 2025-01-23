3 Takeaways From Mavs' Short-Handed Loss to Timberwolves
The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-114 in a similar theme as Monday's loss to the Hornets, as two players scored 30+ points, and then there was not much after them. They tried to make another late rally, but Minnesota did just enough to keep Dallas from ever retaking the lead, much like the Christmas game was between these teams (to a lesser degree).
Dallas has now lost five of their last six games, with a date against the OKC Thunder on the road on Thursday. Losses like these are hard to swallow, even with seven players in street clothes, as they continue to sink further down the Western Conference standings.
Here are three takeaways from this loss.
1. Two-Man Show Once Again
Dallas lost to the Hornets on Monday because no one could get going outside of Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford. It was a similar story on Wednesday, this time being Irving and P.J. Washington. Maxi Kleber was effectively the team's third-best scorer on the night, something that can't happen if they want success.
2. Massive Free-Throw Disparity
The biggest reason the Mavericks lost this game was the massive differential at the charity stripe. Minnesota went 30/34 from the line, while Dallas was 16/19. When a team makes 11 more free throws than the other team attempts, it's an issue somewhere. This may apply to what Daniel Gafford was saying on Monday, where he thinks Kyrie Irving doesn't get enough foul calls. Irving shot eight free throws on Wednesday against Minnesota, but four different Timberwolves also shot eight free throws. That's a wild difference.
3. Real O-Max Minutes
Olivier-Maxence Prosper started the second game of his young NBA career on Wednesday night and played 25 minutes. And while he showed some of the energetic flashes the team may have needed, he shot just 2/7 from the floor. He's still a long way away from realizing his potential, and this might be the only time he starts this season because of all the injuries, but his energy is at least worth expanding on.
