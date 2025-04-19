Anthony Davis' final injury status for Mavericks-Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies are meeting on Wednesday night in a fight in the NBA Play-In Tournament, with the winner getting the 8th seed in the playoffs and the loser's season being over. Memphis is favored in this game, but the Mavericks are closer to getting healthier.
Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) and Brandon Williams (oblique strain) entered the day as probable to play, but would they end up playing in a do-or-die situation?
The Mavericks announced before the game that both Davis and Williams would be available. Davis led the Mavericks in scoring with 27 points against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, and he should provide an interesting matchup for Jaren Jackson Jr. Jason Kidd didn't announce this in his pregame press conference, stating that Davis was a game-time decision, putting his status in doubt.
Williams suffered his oblique strain in Memphis on Sunday in the final game of the regular season, but he fought through it for an impressive 17 points on Wednesday. He was a big reason the Mavericks were able to pull away, along with Klay Thompson. Williams is the best off-the-dribble scorer the team has with Kyrie Irving out with an ACL injury.
