Charles Barkley Thinks Mavericks Got 'Lucky' With Playoff Run
The Dallas Mavericks got off to a great start for the 2024-25 season, beating the San Antonio Spurs 120-109 on the backs of a dominant second half. With the new addition, Klay Thompson, the offense has pacing and space like never before in the Luka Doncic era. Thompson fixes their biggest weakness from last year's NBA Finals appearance, three-point shooting, and should make life easier all season for Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Dallas found a formula that worked at the end of last season, which carried them throughout the playoffs. According to TNT's Charles Barkley though, the Mavericks got lucky last year and won't have the same success this season.
READ MORE: Magic Johnson Praises Mavericks After Season Opening Win
"I think [Dallas is] a middle-of-the-road team in the Western Conference," Barkley said on Thursday night's "Inside the NBA," after being prompted that he didn't think Klay Thompson would be a big addition. "I think they got lucky last year because of matchups. Everything worked out perfectly. But this year, I think Phoenix is better, New Orleans is gonna be better, the Lakers are gonna be solid, Memphis is gonna be good. I think Dallas is a bottom of the West 6, 7, 8 seed."
To say the Mavs got lucky with matchups last year is just... wrong. They had the sixth-best record in the NBA last year and played four of the five teams with better records than them, beating their three Western Conference opponents in six games or less. They beat the West's top-seeded OKC Thunder, who everyone was ready to crown them Western Champions, and dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Conference Finals.
Dallas may have been a little fortunate to avoid the Denver Nuggets last season, but they didn't get lucky overall. Most teams don't get to the NBA Finals without a little luck. They were one of the best teams in the NBA following the trade deadline and carried that momentum over to the postseason.
As far as who Barkley thinks will be better than the Mavs, it'd be difficult for the Pelicans or Lakers to be better than Dallas, even if LA looks much better coached under former Maverick JJ Redick. Even the Suns don't have a lot of depth, and the Grizzlies are a total wild card. The Mavs should win at least 50 games again, barring injury, which might be good enough for a top-four seed, and this is a team built for the playoffs.
READ MORE: Shaquille O'Neal Gets Bold With Klay Thompson, Mavericks Prediction
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter