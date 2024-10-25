Magic Johnson Praises Mavericks After Season Opening Win
The Dallas Mavericks used a dominant second half to beat the San Antonio Spurs 120-109 in their season opener, finding a flurry of three-pointers to get the offense rolling. While the team will take some time to get in their groove, as Luka Doncic didn't play in the preseason and is still getting back into form, the pace and spacing were noticeable all game.
NBA Legend Magic Johnson offered some praise for the Mavs on X/Twitter following Thursday night's win and gave a warning shot to the rest of the Western Conference.
"Klay Thompson looked great in his Dallas Mavericks debut scoring 22 easy points," Johnson started. "The Mavs were missing a third scorer last year - now they have one in Klay Thompson. Every team in the West should be worried about Dallas this season because the Mavs are built for the Playoffs."
Magic Johnson was a big believer in the Mavericks last year during their playoff run as they made it to the NBA Finals, and he seems to be hopping on the bandwagon once again. While the Western Conference is loaded with talent, the Mavs should be a contender for the top seed with the OKC Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and others.
Dallas will be back in action on Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns. Luka Doncic always has explosive performances against the Suns, so maybe some of the rust he showed Thursday night will be shaken off by then.
