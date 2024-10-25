Shaquille O'Neal Gets Bold With Klay Thompson, Mavericks Prediction
The Dallas Mavericks finally tipped off their regular season as they defeated the San Antonio Spurs in a 120-109 contest. It wasn't perfect, and it certainly looked like the first game of the season, but Dallas' potential shined in the victory.
One season removed from losing to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, the Mavericks have a re-loaded squad with the addition of four-time NBA Champion and sharpshooter Klay Thompson.
On Thursday night, Thompson made his highly-touted debut for Dallas, scoring 22 points and adding seven rebounds and three steals. He converted on six of his ten 3-pointers taken.
The first game played by a squad is bound to bring plenty of overreactions and predictions for the season. For the sake of entertainment, the "Inside the NBA" panel made their predictions after the Mavericks took down the Spurs.
Shaquille O'Neal, particularly, made a scorching hot take about the team's season. It started as a prompt that if Thompson could average 20 points per game, the team could achieve a championship, but it turned into an outright prediction.
“I said Dallas needs a third scorer. If Klay Thompson can add 20 points a game, they will win a championship,” O’Neal said. “…You know what, I believe in Klay. Klay will average 20 and the Mavs will win a championship.”
After the Celtics defeated the Mavericks in five games, it was evident Dallas was lacking a viable third option and adequate floor spacing around their core duo. Thompson provides relief in both of those facets.
While they're just 1-0 on the season, the Mavericks seem to be in a better place with their new-look squad and they truthfully have no ceiling on what they can achieve on the season. Thompson left the Golden State Warriors to get a change of scenery while being able to compete for another title -- and it looks like he achieved such a thing.
