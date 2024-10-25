Klay Thompson Says Luka Doncic's Skillset 'Doesn't Make Any Sense'
The Klay Thompson era in Dallas got off to a great start, as the Mavericks topped the San Antonio Spurs in the first game of the season 120-109. Klay played very well, finishing with 22 points and seven rebounds, shooting 6/10 from three-point range, setting a franchise record for most threes made in a team debut in the process.
It was the first time we'd seen Thompson share the floor with superstar Luka Doncic, who missed the entire preseason with a calf contusion. If the first game is any indication, Thompson will have plenty of space to work with. After the game, Klay was asked about playing with Luka Doncic for the first time and was in disbelief.
"It was great to be out there with Luka. What an incredible talent," Thompson said. "It doesn't make any sense because what we're taught growing up is, as far as being the best basketball player, is you gotta jump the highest, you gotta run the fastest, but somehow Luka defies that. He plays at his own speed, and he manipulates the game as good as I've ever seen anyone do it."
Dallas brought Thompson in this offseason, believing he could be the missing piece to a championship. They struggled to shoot in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics last season, and Thompson is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history.
With Thompson's shooting threat, opposing teams have to decide if they want to overload on Doncic and Kyrie Irving as ball-handlers or if they want to stop the spray-out threes to Thompson. There isn't a great solution to the problems the Mavs' offense will provide, which should make for entertaining basketball in Dallas all year.
Dallas lays Phoenix on the road Saturday night for their next game, which should be a great game between two of the expected best teams in the West.
