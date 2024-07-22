Mavericks' Dante Exum to Play for Australia at Paris Olympic Despite Injury
Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum injured his finger during a preparation match for the Australian national team ahead of the Paris Olympics.
After undergoing scans, it was revealed that Exum suffered a compound dislocation, but there was no fracture. He is expected to participate in the Olympic Games. He suffered the injury during the second quarter in Sunday's 83-82 victory over France in Orleans.
“[Exum] suffered a compound dislocation of the right index finger in the game,” Australian chef de mission Anna Meares said. “X-rays have confirmed that there was no fracture and he is expected to continue on the path to compete at the Games.”
Jock Landale, who was unable to participate in the World Cup last year due to an injury late in the preparation process, was relieved to learn that Exum was cleared to play.
"Any time one of your key pieces goes down there's some degree of concern," teammate Jock Landale added. "They've cleared him for play and Dante's a pretty tough individual ... he's definitely a key piece of the puzzle for us."
Exum remains an important element of Australia's bench group alongside Josh Green on the wing, who was traded by the Mavericks this summer in part of the six-team sign-and-trade sending him to the Charlotte Hornets.
With Luka Doncic's Slovenian national team being eliminated at the pre-Olympic qualifying tournament in Greece, the only other member of the Mavericks set to compete in the Paris Olympics other than Exum is Dwight Powell with Canada.
