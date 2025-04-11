Mavericks' Jason Kidd catching heat over dumb Luka Doncic-Babe Ruth trade comments
The Dallas Mavericks just cannot seem to get out of their own way when it comes to the Luka Doncic trade. Just about everything that any high-ranking team official has said about the trade has been wrong, in bad faith, or laughable, headlined by Patrick Dumont wishing Luka Doncic had the work ethic of Shaquille O'Neal.
Head coach Jason Kidd is the latest to enter his bad comments into the hat of many, saying before Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers and Luka Doncic's return that he thought it was "cool" the trade was being compared to the Babe Ruth trade.
"This is a business, it happens, trades happen, this won't be the last trade," Kidd said before Wednesday's game. "Someone compared it to Babe Ruth, which is kinda cool."
He knows that the Mavericks would be on the wrong side of that Babe Ruth trade, right? The trade that led to the Curse of the Bambino, forcing the Boston Red Sox to go 86 years without winning a World Series? It's not exactly "cool" to be compared to that trade, as the Mavericks sent a 25-year-old megastar to the league's biggest franchise for pennies on the dollar. And Shaquille O'Neal has already said that the Mavericks are cursed.
Since making those comments, he's predictably being dragged by the national media.
Kevin Wildes said on First Things First, "Agree to disagree! It's not cool at all! Quick baseball lesson, I don't know if you're a sports historian, Jason, that was largely considered the worst trade in sports history. Here's what happened, quick review of the last century: the Red Sox won the World Series in 1918, said, 'I've got a good idea to fund my play, trade Babe Ruth to the Yankees.' And here's how the next few years played out: the Yankees won the World Series in 1923, 27, 28, 32, 36, 27, 38, 39, 41, 43, 47, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 56, 58, 1961, 1962, 1977, 1978, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, and then the Red Sox won. You claim to be on a two-year window, buddy, it's an 86-year window. The Mavs won in 2011; you're due for a championship in 2097."
If these comments aren't more proof that the Dallas Mavericks need to entirely clean house, I don't know what is. No one has any clue what they're doing, and they're starting to run an organization with one of the best fanbases in sports into the ground. It started by thinking they could get away with this insane idea of a trade, and they make it worse every time they speak about it.
