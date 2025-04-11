Raptors sign former Maverick ahead of matchup in Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks will play in their final home game of the season Friday night as the Toronto Raptors come to town. Both teams have made some roster transactions by converting two-way players to standard NBA contracts.
Dallas announced on Thursday that they converted guard Brandon Williams to a multi-year contract as they look for any kind of quality point guard play. Meanwhile, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Raptors are converting AJ Lawson, a former Maverick, to a standard two-year deal.
READ MORE: Mavericks vs. Raptors predictions, preview, how to watch
Lawson has averaged 8.8 PPG and 3.2 RPG in 24 games with the Raptors this season, increasing his scoring to 12.4 PPG in his last five games. He was waived by the Mavericks twice in the preseason, once from his standard non-guaranteed contract, signing him to a two-way contract, and waiving him from that a few days later to make room for Jazian Gortman. That final two-way contract has rotated a few times this season, as Gortman was waived in favor of big man Kylor Kelley after all of the injuries to the frontcourt, who was then waived for Kai Jones.
After being waived by the Mavericks, Lawson signed with the Long Island Nets, the G-League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, and his strong play there led to him signing a two-way contract with the Raptors. Lawson was born in Toronto and attended GTA Prep School in Mississauga. For him to get a standard NBA contract with his hometown team has to be extremely rewarding.
Dallas and Toronto will tip off in the American Airlines Center around 7:30 p.m. CST.
READ MORE: Will Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis play in Mavericks-Raptors?
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter