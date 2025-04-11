All eyes were on Luka Doncic's return to Dallas for Mavericks-Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, with the Lakers coming away with a 112-97 win. It was one of the most heavily anticipated regular season games in recent NBA memory as Luka Doncic returned to the American Airlines Center.
It was an emotional night on all sides as Doncic delivered a legendary performance in front of his former team's fans, who seemed more interested in rooting for him than the Mavericks (as they should). Doncic even cried during the tribute video that the Mavericks played before the game. It was captivating from start to finish, and the viewership numbers back that up.
READ MORE: Dirk Nowitzki caught seemingly mocking Ja Morant in Mavericks-Lakers
ESPN released the numbers from Wednesday's game, and it was the most viewed non-Christmas game of the regular season on ESPN for the 2024-25 season, with an average viewer count of 2.26 million, and capping out at 2.79 million. It was also the most viewed program of the day for many demographics.
The only stat that doesn't make sense is the viewership being "Up 71% from comparable game last year." There is no comparable game to what we witnessed on Wednesday night. Luka Doncic never wanted to leave Dallas, yet Nico Harrison and Patrick Dumont dumped him off to the Los Angeles Lakers and slandered him at every possible opportunity. And it's been nothing but a rebellion since then. "Fire Nico" chants rained down in the American Airlines Center on Wednesday and it's been two months since the trade, and those should continue to persist until Nico Harrison is finally fired. It was called the craziest trade in NBA history as soon as it was made, and it's only gotten crazier since.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis failed to prove himself worthy of Luka Doncic trade in Mavericks-Lakers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter