Mavericks' Luka Doncic Previews 'Tough Task' of Croatia Matchup at Olympic Qualifier
PIRAEUS, Greece — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will begin his efforts to lead the Slovenian national team to a bid for the Paris Olympics by attempting to guide the team through the pre-Olympic qualifying tournament in Pireaus. The first match will be on Tuesday against a Croatian squad that features Ivica Zubac, Dario Saric, and Mario Hejonza.
"The first task will not be easy, because Croatia has some excellent individuals that we know well. Mario Hezonja from Real Madrid, Dario Saric, and Ivica Zubac from the NBA are their main weapons," Doncic said. "The key will be to stop the mentioned trio, but, of course, we must not forget the other Croatian players. We want to win, because every match is important."
Doncic recalled the difficult journey required to earn a bid in the Tokyo Olympics, requiring competition in the Olympic qualifying tournament in Lithuania. While many want to pencil in Slovenia and Greece as the matchup in the Final Phase since Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are such dynamic talents, Doncic emphasized the need to focus on Croatia and New Zealand first—the two matchups Slovenia has in the Group Phase.
"I remember that match from Kaunas in the qualification for the previous Olympic Games," Doncic said. "We played in front of a packed hall of Lithuanians and won. It would be nice to repeat it in this hall in front of a loud Greek audience. But until then, we have a long way to go. We only have to think about the next matches, first Croatia, then New Zealand, and then we'll see."
Doncic participated in one full practice in Ljubljana before recording 32 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists against Brazil at Stozice Arena in an 86-80 victory for Slovenia. He played 31 minutes during the game to help build a rhythm. He participated in two practices in Pireaus as well, acknowledging the importance of getting used to the difference between the FIBA basketball and the one used in the NBA, the three-point line being closer, and different rules.
"We did two training sessions here in Piraeus, and I have a friendly match in Stozice with Brazil behind me, so I'm slowly getting used to returning to European baskets," Doncic said. "However, there are some differences, the ball is different, the three-pointer is closer, and certain rules are also different. We all know what we came to Piraeus for, these are the Olympic Games, nothing else will satisfy us."
Slovenia has multiple key players coming off torn ACLs that were not on the team during the FIBA World Cup last year, including Vlatko Cancar and Edo Muric. Despite neither player available, Doncic guided the team to a seventh-place finish, the best in program history. Another notable change is the naturalized roster spot going to Josh Nebo instead of Mike Tobey.
"Although I have already written to Mike, I would like to thank him once again for everything he has done for the Slovenian national team," Doncic said. "With him, we qualified for the Olympic Games. Josh is great and quickly fits into the team and the system. The atmosphere in the team is excellent. The players hang out a lot, have fun, and above all, we can't wait for it to really start and to show our strength."
Doncic will continue to serve as Slovenia's captain despite Muric's return from injury. Playing for the team remains an opportunity that Doncic appreciates and describes as "always an honor."
"I enjoy playing basketball the most, I'm really happy that it's my job, every time I wake up and there's a training session or a match waiting for me, I'm happy," Doncic said. "It's always an honor to play for the national team. I love playing for Slovenia. I always say that whenever I can, I will play for the selected team."
Only one team from Piraeus will advance to the Olympics, and Doncic and his teammates are highly motivated to lead the team to another Olympic bid. As a leader on the team, he draws from previous experience the team has of achieving this feat.
"Performing at the Olympic Games would mean a lot, not only to me, but to the whole team and I believe, also to the whole of Slovenia," Doncic said. "Qualifying for the Olympic Games is not easy, we have managed to do it once so far, and it would be an honor for us to succeed again."
