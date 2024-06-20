Pistons to Interview Mavericks Assistant Coach Sean Sweeney for Head Coach Vacancy
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are coming off an impressive run to the NBA Finals, which tends to result in an interest in members of a team's coaching staff for head coaching vacancies. That has already happened for the Mavs.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons have requested permission from the Mavericks to interview assistant coach Sean Sweeney for their head coaching vacancy after firing Monty Williams.
In addition to Sweeney, Detroit plans to interview Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
Before joining his coaching staff on the Mavericks, Sweeney worked with Dallas head coach Jason Kidd at previous stops, including with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. He began his career as a video coordinator with the Nets before earning an assistant coaching role. After being an assistant coach for three seasons, Sweeney has a history with the Pistons organization.
Sweeney has been in charge of the Mavericks' offense and defense during his time as a coaching staff member. He's also proven to be an instrumental member of Dereck Lively II's development. He is the primary on-court workout coach with him before games and at the team's practice facility dating back to last summer, shortly after Lively was drafted.
During the NBA offseason, Sweeney is set to serve on the coaching staff for the Slovenian national team as Luka Doncic's native country will compete to qualify for the Paris Olympics. The team must compete in a pre-Olympic qualifying tournament in Greece beginning on July 2 involving a matchup against Croatia.
