Klay Thompson Makes NBA History on Christmas in Mavericks-Timberwolves
Klay Thompson has always been touted as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, and he continues to cross off milestones to prove that. He crossed 2500 three-pointers made earlier this season against the Rockets, but has now passed one of his idols.
In Wednesday's Christmas game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Klay Thompson passed Reggie Miller for fifth in NBA history for the most made three-pointers with 2561. He's now only behind his "Splash Brother," Stephen Curry, as well as James Harden, Ray Allen, and Damian Lillard.
When Steph Curry was asked about Thompson closing in on passing Reggie Miller, Curry was more surprised that Miller had dropped to fifth. "Hold on. You said fifth?… It's crazy because I passed Reggie [Miller] 3 years ago and he was second and now he's fifth." He also hopes that Klay Thompson can catch up and get into the top three, thinking that would be "beautiful."
When the Dallas Mavericks signed Thompson this offseason, they envisioned him providing spacing for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to operate, even going as far as to say they believed they could've won last year's championship if Klay was on the team. It took 20 games or so for Thompson to start getting settled in, but he's been playing great basketball since coming back from a minor foot injury.
For the season, Thompson is averaging 14.4 PPG and 3.1 3PM per game while shooting 39.1% from three-point range.
