2023 NBA re-draft: Who Mavericks should've taken instead of newly cut first-rounder

The Dallas Mavericks recently waived Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Looking back in hindsight, who should they have taken?

Austin Veazey

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (8) after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (8) after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks recently waived 2023 first-round pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper to make room to re-sign Dante Exum, giving them some much-needed backcourt help. Prosper likely wouldn't have played much this season, and after they couldn't find a trade partner for him, the Mavericks waived and stretched his contract.

That ended a quick two-year run for Prosper, whom the Mavericks acquired the draft rights of from the Sacramento Kings by taking on the bloated contract of Richaun Holmes. It was shrewd basketball business from Nico Harrison, especially since they were able to turn Holmes and a first-round pick into Daniel Gafford. But, unfortunately, Prosper just hasn't been able to develop to this point in his career.

In two seasons, Prosper appeared in 92 games, averaging 3.5 PPG, 2.2 RPG, and 0.7 APG. He was taken with the idea that he could develop into a 3&D wing, but the shot never developed, as he shot just 65.8% from the free-throw line and 26% from three.

Prosper has since signed a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, a division rival of the Mavericks. He's still young, so he could develop into something eventually, but the Mavs needed someone who could help them now. With that in mind, who could they have taken instead with the 24th pick instead of Prosper?

Dallas Mavericks forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (8) brings the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hindsight is 20/20, But The End of the 2023 Draft is Lackluster

Here were the six picks immediately following Prosper to close out the first round: Marcus Sasser, Ben Sheppard, Nick Smith Jr., Brice Sensabaugh, Julian Strawther, and Kobe Brown. Some notable picks in the second round include GG Jackson (45th), Toumani Camara (52nd), and Trayce Jackson-Davis (57th).

Although people like Sheppard and Sensabaugh have been decent players, I don't think the Mavericks are kicking themselves for not leaving the draft with either of those players.

Toumani Camara would've been perfect, but he was taken nearly 30 picks later. He's been a great defender thus far in his career, and he shot 37.5% from three last season. He could be exactly the player the Mavericks hoped for when they got Prosper.

Nick Smith Jr. could've been an option, as well, given the team's need for a guard, but he's still more of a prospect and an idea than a guard ready to contribute to a winning team.

