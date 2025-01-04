3 Takeaways From Mavericks Big Loss to Cavaliers
The Dallas Mavericks lost 134-122 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in a game that never felt as close as the final score may have indicated. Cleveland was up by 27 midway through the third quarter and seemed to coast from there. This would have been a blowout if it wasn't for a phenomenal stretch from Quentin Grimes to end the third and start the fourth.
Dallas has now lost four straight games, but it would've been tough for them to overcome not having Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving against the NBA's best team. But the Mavs' defense couldn't withstand the onslaught from Cleveland's offense, as Evan Mobley did whatever he wanted on the court.
Here are three takeaways from Friday's loss for the Mavericks.
1. Quentin Grimes' Third Quarter
Grimes set a new career-high in this game, scoring 20 points in the third quarter, the most he's ever had in a quarter. He also had a few assists in the period, making him responsible for 28 of the Mavs' 32 third-quarter points. We expect stats like those from Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving, and in a game where those two were missing, it was good to see someone step up.
2. An Interesting Rotation Decision
Jason Kidd's first guard off the bench wasn't someone that anyone expected, as most thought it would be Jaden Hardy or possibly Jazian Gortman. Instead, it was Brandon Williams who was signed to a two-way contract. He had a solid game too, putting up 13 points in 20 minutes while finishing as a team-high +8. Compare that to Jaden Hardy, who had 17 points and five fouls in 25 minutes, but was a team-worst -19.
3. Spencer Dinwiddie's Fluctuation
Spencer Dinwiddie has been very hot and cold all season. When he's on, he's on. But he was off this game, scoring just two points in 23 minutes of a starting role on 1/7 shooting with five assists and three turnovers. It'd be beneficial for the Mavericks to add a third guard that's better than Dinwiddie, if possible, because his fluctuation from game to game isn't good enough for a third guard on a team trying to contend for a championship.
