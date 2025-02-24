3 takeaways from Mavericks blowout loss to Warriors, Stephen Curry
The Dallas Mavericks played the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, and the game was almost never close, as the Warriors went on to win 126-102 on the day of Andre Iguodala's jersey retirement. Dallas had the early 9-4 lead, but the Warriors went on a 16-0 run over the next five minutes. That basically ended the game right there.
Golden State just had more energy, better execution, played better defense, and had Stephen Curry go for 30 points. Dallas didn't look very interested by the second quarter, and with a matchup against Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers next, that could spell trouble. They'll have to correct some of the mistakes from this game in a hurry.
Here are three takeaways from this blowout loss.
1. That 16-0 run...
Dallas started the game up 9-4 before Stever Kerr called a quick timeout. The Warriors came out of that timeout and went on a massive 16-0 run, as the Mavericks missed eight straight shots and had three turnovers before Jason Kidd finally called a timeout. They were already facing a double-digit deficit just five minutes after their small lead, and that lead would balloon to 17 before the end of the quarter. The game would never be close again, and it all starts with sitting on the side and watching a 16-0 run.
2. Kyrie Irving was tamed
Kyrie Irving had been playing fantastic basketball as of late, but he was bound to be held in check eventually. That game came on Sunday afternoon as Irving was held to 17 points on 7/19 shooting. And no one else was able to step up while Irving struggled, as he still tied with P.J. Washington to lead the team in scoring. Until Anthony Davis returns, this is how some nights might look, as the Mavericks don't have any other reliable options who can create for themselves.
3. Are the Mavericks ready to face Luka Doncic?
Dallas' next game comes on Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Lakers. It marks the first time that Luka Doncic will play his former team, and he's coming off his best performance as a Laker, scoring 32 points in a blowout win against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. If Dallas comes out with similar energy to what they showed on Sunday, Doncic could have an easy 40 points as he'll likely look to make a statement to Nico Harrison and the Mavericks' front office.
