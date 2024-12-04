3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Comeback Win Over Grizzlies to Advance in NBA Cup
The Dallas Mavericks were down by 15 early in the fourth quarter but stormed back and outscored the Memphis Grizzlies 15-5 in the final 2:23 to win the game. It was an ugly game offensively for the Mavs, turning the ball over 25 times and making just 68% of their free throws. But they got hot at the end when it mattered most.
Dallas has now won nine of their last ten games and advanced to the knockout round of the NBA Cup, owning the point differential over the Phoenix Suns, thanks mostly to the large win over the Pelicans a few weeks ago. This team is playing its best basketball of the season and will carry that into the knockout stage next week.
Here are three takeaways from this big comeback win.
READ MORE: Mavericks Rally From Down 15 To Beat Grizzlies, 121-116, Likely Advance in NBA Cup
1. Everyone Says, "Thank You, Marcus Smart!"
Honestly, what was Marcus Smart doing in the fourth quarter? he was downright awful in the final frame, shooting 0/2 from the floor, fouling twice, and finishing as a -15 in the quarter. Dallas was in the bonus just five minutes into the period, so what does Smart do? Not a very smart thing; foul Luka Doncic 90 feet from the basket with the Grizzlies leading by three and two minutes to go. From that moment on, the Mavericks outscored the Grizzlies 12-5, including a play where Smart took himself out of the play by flopping with very minimal contact to his face, and the Mavericks swinging to an open three.
2. Holy Free Throws
The biggest reason Dallas won this game was the massive free throw disparity, as the Mavericks shot 44 free throws to Memphis' 14. Not many teams shoot 30 free throws in a game, much less have a free throw differential of 30 in a game. In the fourth quarter alone, Dallas shot 26 free throws to Memphis' three. According to ESPN's stat room, that's the largest fourth-quarter free throw differential since 2015.
3. Winning Despite An Insane Amount of Turnovers
The Mavericks had 25 turnovers in this game, the most they've had since turning it over 29 times against the OKC Thunder on New Year's Eve of 2018. Kyrie Irving summed it up best after the game (strong language warning) while walking into the tunnel. Dallas winning despite that is an incredible sign for the rest of the season, as they won't turn the ball over this much again.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Advance to Knockout Round of NBA Cup
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter