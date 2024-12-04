Dallas Mavericks Advance to Knockout Round of NBA Cup
Tonight, the Mavericks won their ninth game in ten and fifth in a row, beating the Memphis Grizzlies. The game had other implications— with this result, Dallas earned a spot in the knockout round of the NBA Cup.
An impressive win in which they trailed 111-103 with just over three minutes left in the game, the Mavericks outscored the Grizzlies by 14 points to end the contest, helping to extend their win streak as well as qualifying them for the next level of NBA Cup play.
READ MORE: Mavericks Rally From Down 15 To Beat Grizzlies, 121-116, Likely Advance in NBA Cup
They got themselves into the knockout round, advancing past the Suns with a point differential of +46 to the Suns' +30. The Mavericks will serve as the "Wild Card" in the Cup, as Golden State won Group C, where Dallas finished second. Because of these results, the Suns, Spurs, and Blazers have all been eliminated from Cup play, and the Mavericks will move on and play the OKC Thunder in the NBA Cup Knockout Round despite not winning their group.
Despite being a bit complicated, what is important is that Dallas will at least have another chance to move on in the tournament. Regardless of the team against which they play, they will have a chance to win due to the way they have performed as of late. With impressive outings from different players seemingly every night, Dallas has a real chance to win because of how hot they have been over the last ten games.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Nearly Traded For NBA Champion, Recent Report Re-Affirms
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.