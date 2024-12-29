3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Disappointing Loss to Trail Blazers
The Dallas Mavericks fell on the second night of a road back-to-back to the Portland Trail Blazers, 126-122, in a disappointing defensive effort from what we saw on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns. Portland carved up the Mavs' defense, having five players score 19+ points. But it is somewhat understandable that Dallas' defense was underwhelming, considering they had to fly 1000+ miles for the second night of a back-to-back.
Kyrie Irving was incredible but not great enough to lift the Mavericks to a win. They'll get P.J. Washington back from a one-game suspension for their next game, and he'll be much-needed.
Here are three takeaways from Saturday's loss to the Blazers.
1. Kyrie Irving... Wow
Kyrie Irving is plenty good enough to carry the Mavs on most nights, but the defense couldn't get enough stops in this game. That didn't stop Irving from putting up a ridiculous 46 points on 16/26 shooting from the floor and 5/12 from three, his season-high. That includes 20 points in the fourth quarter as he tried to will his team back. He's still as awe-inspiring of a player as there is in the NBA when he's on a roll at 32 years old.
2. Not a Great Klay Game
With Luka Doncic out of the lineup for a month due to a calf strain, it'd be nice for Klay Thompson to step up a little bit, and he's been disappointing in these last two games. He had 12 points on 5/17 shooting from the floor and 2/8 shooting on Saturday night, missing a few open shots that we've expected him to hit. With some big games coming up against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets, he needs to play at a high level to beat those teams.
3. Disgusting Defensive Performance
The Trail Blazers shot 46/92 from the floor, including getting 41 shot attempts at the rim. Even if they "only" made 24 of those, that is way too many and an example of Dallas' poor perimeter defense in this game. Scoot Henderson had his second-highest-scoring game of the season with 19 points and was the fifth-highest player on the night for the Blazers. That just can't happen for Dallas to have success. Getting PJ Washington back for their next game will help, but other guys need to step up, too.
