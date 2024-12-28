Home of Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Burglarized Friday Night
According to Mark Stein, Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic had his Texas home broken into and burglarized on Friday night, per a police report. The Mavericks are currently on a road trip, one that Doncic is not traveling on as he recovers from a calf strain suffered on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“No one was home at the time and thankfully Luka and his family are safe," Doncic's business manager Lara Beth Seager said to Stein. "Luka has filed a police report and an investigation is ongoing."
According to the Dallas News, private security was monitoring the house, but someone broke in through the master bathroom window between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. and stole jewelry with an estimated value of about $30 thousand.
Doncic's house becomes another in a long line of athletes in the United States who have had their homes broken into while they're gone recently. Others include Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis, Minnesota Timberwolves' Mike Conley, and Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin.
About a month ago, the NBA released a memo about the break-ins around the United States, urging teams and players to take "additional precautions." The NBA revealed that the FBI has connected some of the burglaries to “transnational South American Theft Groups” that are “reportedly well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones, and signal jamming devices.”
