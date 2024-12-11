3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Loss to Thunder in NBA Cup Elimination
The Dallas Mavericks were eliminated from the NBA Cup on Tuesday night following a 118-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dallas was thoroughly beaten in the second half, but specifically the third quarter, where they were outscored 33-19. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lit the Mavs up for 39 points, while no one on Dallas' side scored more than 19.
Early turnovers prevented the Mavs from taking a big lead, as they outshot the Thunder from the floor in the first half, but 11 first-half turnovers limited their opportunities to score. Even though they "only" had seven turnovers in the second half, they couldn't get enough stops to make a difference.
Here are three takeaways from Tuesday's loss.
1. Luka Doncic Had Two Points Through the First Three Quarters
Lu Dort has always been a tough matchup for Luka Doncic, given Dort's physicality, but OKC did a phenomenal job of keeping the ball out of Doncic's hands. Even when he did get the ball, he was being blitzed on ball screens and often shooting over two defenders, leading to a 1/9 start from the floor. When playing teams as strong as OKC, he has to be more productive than this.
2. PJ Washington Is Really That Important?
PJ Washington missed this game due to an illness, and the Mavs are now 1-5 without him in the lineup. While he has the reputation as a Thunder killer, his rebounding was sorely missed in this game. Because Dallas switches their bigs on the perimeter, who sometimes have to contest three-pointers, it leaves them without a true rebounding threat outside of Luka Doncic. Washington's versatility and his rebounding make Dallas' defense work. He also would've been another body to throw at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
3. Olivier-Maxence Prosper May Deserve a Spot in the Rotation
Prosper was solid for the second game in a row, finishing with six points and two rebounds, including a perfect 2/2 from three-point range while being the only Mavericks with a positive plus/minus. His energy and hustle were exactly what the team needed as they tried to climb back into the game late. As Dallas deals with some injuries and illness, he may deserve a real rotation spot.
