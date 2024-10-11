3 Takeaways From Mavericks Preseason Loss to Utah Jazz
The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Utah Jazz 107-102 on Thursday night, starting their preseason 0-2. While the loss was disappointing, Klay Thompson got some minutes on the floor for the first time, Kyrie Irving was cooking, and the young players had some moments to shine.
Jason Kidd has been playing with his rotation to see what he has in the young guys, choosing to start Olivier-Maxence Prosper in this game and play him 33 minutes. With two preseason games to go, here are three takeaways from Thursday night's loss.
1. The Mavericks Might Have the Best Center Rotation in the NBA
Dallas' center rotation of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II is as good as it gets in the NBA. While neither player is on the level of Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid, no team in the NBA has the 1-2 punch the Mavs have. Lively and Gafford combined for 19 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks against Utah, with Gafford really changing the game with his energy in the second half. Lively will only get better as the season goes on and gains more experience, but having this duo of centers gives the Mavs 48 minutes of consistently good center production.
2. Klay Thompson Still Has It Defensively, Is Shaking Off the Rust Offensively
Klay Thompson heard a lot of chatter this offseason about his defense falling off from where it used to be. He came out this game and was elite defensively, cutting ball-handlers off, defending shots without fouling, and getting around screens before they were set. Some will see his lack of tangible defensive stats and question it, but he was doing everything right defensively. He admitted he was nervous coming into the game, which explains his rough start on offense, but he settled in toward the end of the first half and hit a few three-pointers. He'll get better as he gets more comfortable.
3. O-Max Prosper Isn't Ready For Real Minutes Yet
From a base view, Olivier-Maxence Prosper played a solid game against Utah: 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 3/8 shooting. But he also played 33 minutes, had three turnovers, and 8 of his 10 points came in the 4th quarter with Utah subbing out their main players. Prosper still has a high ceiling, but with P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall, and Maxi Kleber in front of him (when healthy), he's just not ready for consistent minutes yet.
