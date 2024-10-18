3 Takeaways From Mavericks Preseason Win Over Bucks
The Dallas Mavericks dominated the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night in the preseason finale, picking up a 109-84 victory. While Dallas didn't have Luka Doncic, the Bucks were playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis. Dallas should've blown this game open and they did.
Since it couldn't be an entire dress rehearsal for the Mavs with a few key pieces sitting out, it didn't have the same impact it could've. Jason Kidd's entire goal for the game was to get out healthy, which it looks like they accomplished. But there were still a few things to be taken away from it.
1. Kyrie Irving Is Ready
Kyrie Irving broke his hand over the summer and needed surgery, and any time that happens, you worry a player may not be the same by the start of the season. Worry no longer because Irving was dialed in for the first 12 minutes of this game, scoring 12 points on a perfect 5/5 shooting. He took some difficult shots, too, stepping into threes in transition, fading away out of bounds and still hitting contested mid-range shots... he looks ready to go.
2. Dribble Handoffs With the Bigs
If the preseason is any indication, Jason Kidd is planning to implement a lot more dribble handoffs this season. Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford have constantly been on the perimeter, handing passes off into screens, throwing backdoor passes to cutters, and helping clear space for shooters like Klay Thompson. That's manifested in Gafford having three assists against the Bucks and Lively having five assists against the Clippers. This is a nice little wrinkle for Kidd to open the floor up even more.
3. Spencer Dinwiddie Needs a Small Role
Spencer Dinwiddie has been the biggest disappointment of the preseason. While he scored 8 points against the Bucks, that brings his preseason totals to 6.3 PPG in a little under 18 MPG, shooting 29.6% from the floor, 27.3% from three, and 66.7% from the free throw line. He just hasn't played well, and with Jaden Hardy leading the team in scoring for the preseason, Hardy should be seeing more of those reserve guard minutes.
