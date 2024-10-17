Mavericks Starter Reveals Three Goals For Upcoming Season
P.J. Washington made a profound impact on the Dallas Mavericks following his trade to Dallas at last season's trade deadline, helping to vault the Mavs to the top defensive rating in the NBA. He even provided some big offensive moments, like his lights-out shooting in the second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Those little impacts are something the Frisco native wants to improve upon heading into his first full season with the Mavericks. While at an event at Raising Cane's, Washington was asked what his goals are for the upcoming season.
"I want to shoot 40 percent from the 3-point line, I want to be on one of the (All-NBA) Defensive Teams, and I want to win at least 55 games,” Washington said to ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta.
Washington reworked his shooting mechanics after shooting just 31.4% from three-point range last season in Dallas. His shooting numbers have declined since he's been in the NBA, with his best season coming in his second year when he shot 38.6% from deep for the Charlotte Hornets. When playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, spacing matters, and he realizes he has to be a better shooter for this team to be as good as they can be.
The other two seem attainable. Washington was a big reason for last year's defensive turnaround and he should see some votes for the Defensive teams if he has a similar impact.
The Mavericks won 50 games last season and improved their team this offseason, adding Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Quentin Grimes, who give them more defense and shooting. Adding in the internal development of Washington and Dereck Lively II, the Mavericks could very easily win 55+ games, which would put them in a good place for the playoffs.
