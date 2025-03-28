3 takeaways from Mavericks' season sweep over Magic
The Dallas Mavericks picked a big 101-92 over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, completing the season sweep of Orlando. It was a rough offensive first half for both sides, but the Mavericks finally woke up in the second half to take control, and it was Jaden Hardy and Brandon Williams who led the charge.
Anthony Davis returned to the lineup and missed his first five shots, and he probably didn't limit Paolo Banchero the way many would've hoped or expected, but he'd rebound to finish with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Here are three takeaways from Thursday's win.
1. It was a Hardy Party
Jaden Hardy has had some up-and-down moments this season, but this was a MAJOR up. He came off the bench to lead the team with 22 points, shooting 7/12 from the field and 5/6 from three. His quick flurry of threes in the third quarter as part of Dallas' 17-0 run completely changed the game. These are the flashes we were hoping to see more when he signed a contract extension before the season.
2. Wild three-point disparity
It's not often you'll see an NBA game with his kind of three-point disparity. Jaden Hardy made as many threes as the Orlando Magic did as a team, with five. As a whole, the Mavericks were 11/23 (47.8%) from three, while Orlando was a measly 5/30 (16.7%). That's pretty much the game right there.
3. Orlando just cannot score
Paolo Banchero had a great game for the Magic, finishing with 35 points on 13/21 shooting. Three other Magic players were in double-figures: Franz Wagner (20), Anthony Black (14), and Wendell Carter Jr. (12). The other seven players who played combined for 11 points on 3/18 shooting. It is hard to win basketball games with that kind of offensive ineptitude, and Dallas took advantage.
