Dallas Basketball

Anthony Davis gives good injury news after exiting early in Mavs debut

Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis didn't end his debut as he had hoped in the locker room, but he was in positive spirits after beating the Houston Rockets.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks on during the second half against the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks on during the second half against the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are celebrating after a 116-105 win against the Lone Star State rival Houston Rockets on Saturday afternoon at home.

It was all smiles for the Mavs with Davis on the floor, dropping 26 points, grabbing 16 rebounds and dishing out seven assists. It was exactly what Dallas had hoped for from its new star. However, a non-contact injury in the second half ended Davis' day a little early.

However, Davis appeared to be doing fine when speaking to reporters after the game, providing a positive update.

READ MORE: Anthony Davis suffers non-contact injury during Mavericks-Rockets in Dallas debut

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates after he dunks the ball
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates after he dunks the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

How is Davis after his injury?

"My leg got tight, like a little spasm. I came back to try to get it loose while still dealing with the abdominal strain. But I managed to loosen it up, and it's nothing serious. I'm fine," Davis said via Dallas Hoops Journal reporter Grant Afseth.

Davis had been out since Jan. 28 with an abdominal strain, so the Mavs want to ensure that he is good to go for the long haul, making his exit a precautionary one.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said the team would see how Davis felt tomorrow to determine if he will play on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings.

READ MORE: Anthony Davis makes history with monster first-quarter performance in Mavericks' debut

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News