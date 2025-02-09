Anthony Davis gives good injury news after exiting early in Mavs debut
The Dallas Mavericks are celebrating after a 116-105 win against the Lone Star State rival Houston Rockets on Saturday afternoon at home.
It was all smiles for the Mavs with Davis on the floor, dropping 26 points, grabbing 16 rebounds and dishing out seven assists. It was exactly what Dallas had hoped for from its new star. However, a non-contact injury in the second half ended Davis' day a little early.
However, Davis appeared to be doing fine when speaking to reporters after the game, providing a positive update.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis suffers non-contact injury during Mavericks-Rockets in Dallas debut
How is Davis after his injury?
"My leg got tight, like a little spasm. I came back to try to get it loose while still dealing with the abdominal strain. But I managed to loosen it up, and it's nothing serious. I'm fine," Davis said via Dallas Hoops Journal reporter Grant Afseth.
Davis had been out since Jan. 28 with an abdominal strain, so the Mavs want to ensure that he is good to go for the long haul, making his exit a precautionary one.
Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said the team would see how Davis felt tomorrow to determine if he will play on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis makes history with monster first-quarter performance in Mavericks' debut
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter