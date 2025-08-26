3-time NBA All-Star's Kyrie Irving-Damian Lillard debate fuels fire
Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard are two of the greatest point guards of the 21st Century, and helped usher in the era of scoring point guards. Lillard was named to the NBA's Top 75 players list in 2021 while Irving was left off, but the debate about which player is better still rages on.
Three-time NBA All-star Gilbert Arenas provided his take on the debate, saying Lillard is undoubtedly the better player.
"You know, if Dame was in a bigger market, trust me, we wouldn't be even having this discussion," Arenas said on the "Gil's Arena" podcast. "Kyrie is a three-time All-NBA player, Dame is a seven-time; that means he was a top three guard in the NBA for seven years."
Is Gilbert Arenas Right About the Two Guards?
There are a few things Arenas is forgoing in this debate. First, it would be top six guard for Lillard, not top three, as the selections used to be based on just guards, not point guards.
Secondly, there were plenty of seasons where Irving was on pace to make an All-NBA team but got hurt early, like last season, when he was averaging 24.7 PPG and 4.8 APG. There are also years like 2017, where he put up an impressive 25.2 PPG and 5.8 APG, made the All-Star Game, but still wasn't selected to an All-NBA team.
It might be too late for either player to add to their impressive individual accolades now. Irving is with the Dallas Mavericks, and while he's unquestionably the best offensive initiator on the team, he'll be out for around half the season as he recovers from a torn ACL. However, do you know the last time he played 65 games in a season? It was the 2018-19 season. He's only crossed that mark four times in his 14-year career.
Lillard, meanwhile, will spend all season recovering from a torn Achilles, but he's back with the Portland Trail Blazers after the Milwaukee Bucks waived him. Both guards are in their mid-30s, and with All-NBA teams no longer being position-based and with a 65-game minimum in place for postseason awards, it wouldn't be surprising if we've seen the last of Irving and Lillard on All-NBA Teams.
