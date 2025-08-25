Mavericks' Mount Rushmore has one glaring omission
The last 25 years of the Dallas Mavericks have been controlled by two players: Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic. But trying to come up with a Mount Rushmore of the 21st Century for the Mavs could prove tough.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale and Grant Hughes took a stab at it, listing Nowitzki, Doncic, Jason Terry, and Dwight Powell. Nowitzki and Doncic need no explanation, but here's what they said on Terry and Powell.
"Terry has the fourth-most win shares in Mavericks history (ahead of Dončić) and was Nowitzki's key second scorer en route to that 2011 championship.
"Dwight Powell has never been a star, but his 700 games played trail only Nowitzki among Mavs this century. It just felt right to include such a Dallas staple."
Dwight Powell inclusion is odd, even if his games played is an impressive number. But just playing in a lot of games doesn't make someone a great player for an organization.
Three Options to Consider Instead of Dwight Powell
Dwight Powell may have longevity, but one of these three players probably should be ahead: Michael Finley, Steve Nash, and Shawn Marion.
Michael Finley would probably be my selection since he was here for a year longer than Nash, and given that he made the All-Star Game in 2000 and 2001 and is 5th in franchise history in win shares. Even if you cut out his pre-2000 stats, he has enough production to be considered there.
Steve Nash is another tough consideration with All-Star and All-NBA selections in 2002 and 2003, but he left after 2004. Both Finley and Nash were incredible players, but their time in Dallas since 2000 was brief.
Shawn Marion may not have the accolades as Finley or Nash, but he did receive votes for Defensive Player of the Year twice in his six seasons in Dallas and was a key cog to the 2011 championship team. Dallas loves "Matrix," and he revived his career with the Mavs.
Some other options to consider are players like Josh Howard and Monta Ellis, and Kyrie Irving could get there if he has a few more elite season with the team, but he is getting older. Jalen Brunson didn't have enough strong years with the team, and Jason Kidd's post-2000 Mavs days were also brief.
