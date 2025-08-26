Mavericks lean on second-year player for crucial role in 2025
The Mavericks badly need guard play with superstar lead initiator Kyrie Irving out until January or February at the earliest, and will have to search through their roster to find the right pieces to do so. Of course, the Luka Doncic and Quentin Grimes trades also left holes in the guard spot for Dallas, but at this point, those deals have been done.
Though the Mavericks somewhat addressed this need in the NBA undrafted free agent market by signing Ryan Nembhard and Miles Kelly, it's hard to count on two rookies to play arguably the most important position in basketball on the offensive end. They also signed D'Angelo Russell, but will need more players that can hold down the lead initiator spot for the season whenever Russell heads to the bench for rest.
Enter Brandon Williams, a fourth-year player who spent time with Portland as well as overseas in the last few seasons. The point guard was a four-star coming out of Crespi High School in Encino, California, where he played before committing to and signing with Arizona under head coach Sean Miller. Despite averaging 11.4 points, 2.8 boards, and 3.4 assists per game with the Wildcats in the Pac-12 Conference, Williams went undrafted before signing with the Trail Blazers.
The now 25-year-old guard eventually found himself on the Dallas roster ahead of the 2024 season, and in 2025, he drastically increased his field-goal percentage from previous NBA tenures, signaling a change in his game overall. Last year, he played in 33 games for the Mavericks, starting three of them, and averaging 8.3 points per game on top of 2.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds.
Though these numbers may not pop off the page, the important thing with Williams for Dallas is skillset – they will need his ball-handling ability on the perimeter, especially with the often-referenced injury that will sideline Irving until midway through the season. Though Russell is a capable player, and they will get minutes from players like Dante Exum, there are no other possible options on this roster that can play the lead guard position.
They will have to rely on Brandon Williams more than he has ever been relied upon in his career, meaning he will have to take a leap for the Mavericks to compete in a stacked Western Conference. If he is able to be a solid third-string option for the season, Dallas will be able to figure out their offense much more easily.
