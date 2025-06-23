4 free agent point guard options for Mavericks to fill in for Kyrie Irving
The Dallas Mavericks are approaching the most important time of the NBA offseason with the draft and free agency starting this week.
The Mavs know what they'll do in the draft as they take Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick. However, things are a little more murky when it comes to the Mavs' free agency outlook.
The team needs to make some upgrades, and there are a few that could make sense for them going into the season.
ESPN insider Tim MacMahon looked into four free agent options for the Mavs at point guard.
Mavs looking for free agent PG
"Finding a replacement for Irving who can transition into a key reserve role upon his return will be one priority for Mavs GM Nico Harrison," MacMahon wrote.
"Dennis Schroder, Malcolm Brogdon, Tyus Jones and Chris Paul are among the possibilities if Dallas fills that void via free agency. The Mavs also hope to work out a new deal for Irving, who has a decision to make about his $44 million player option."
The Mavs need to find someone regardless of whether Irving opts into his deal or not because his torn ACL suffered back in March will keep him out for the first part of the season.
There's a chance Irving may not return until January 2026, so adding a point guard would be in Dallas' best interest.
Free agency is set to begin on Monday, June 30 at 5 p.m. CT.
