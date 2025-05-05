Analyst gives thoughts on Mavs' chances at Giannis Antetokounmpo trade
The Dallas Mavericks are no stranger to blockbuster trades, as evidenced by the deal that moved Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers just three months ago.
The next superstar on the move could be Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, but CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn doesn't think the Mavs will be on the receiving end of the trade.
Giannis unlikely to Mavs
"Trades like this might seem somewhat common nowadays, but I promise you, they aren't. Dončić only moved because he happened to play for the one general manager foolish enough to trade him. Nico Harrison didn't even hold a bidding war. He just ditched him in the dead of night. Kawhi Leonard was injured when he was moved, and the whole world knew he wanted to end up in Los Angeles. Barkley was so frequently involved in controversies that Philadelphia was ready to move on of its own volition," Quinn wrote.
"Hey, maybe if Nico Harrison had negotiated with the Lakers for more than 30 seconds he could've extracted Austin Reaves in the Dončić trade and actually brought some meaningful assets to the table here! Yes, it is pretty funny that Harrison traded Dončić for Anthony Davis because "defense wins championships" mere months away from the potential Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, in case you were wondering."
It will be interesting to see if Antetokounmpo gets traded this summer and which teams could make a play for him, but it would be genuinely shocking if that destination was the Mavs.
