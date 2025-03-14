Analyst ponders what Mavs should do in Kyrie Irving's free agency
Since tearing his ACL, Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving's future looks a bit fuzzy.
The former NBA champion was likely going to opt out of the final year of his deal to become a free agent this offseason, but the Mavs' current state of affairs and his injury could lead to some changes.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes looks at what the Mavs have to do with Irving after his injury.
What's next for Kyrie Irving?
"Since Irving is likely to miss most of his age-33 season while recovering from a torn ACL, he may not be in the strongest negotiating position. With few cap-space teams available to drive up his price upon opting out, Irving is also short on outside leverage. If he's hoping to keep his new salary as close to that $44 million figure as possible, the best case Irving can make to Dallas is that it desperately needs him," Hughes writes.
"There may be no coming back from the Luka Dončić trade, but the Mavs risk worsening fan sentiment by not putting a competitive team on the floor for the next several seasons. By trading for Anthony Davis, Dallas eschewed the typical "haul in picks and tank" approach favored by many teams that deal away superstars.
"Irving remains hugely important to any hopes the Mavs might have of being competitive—perhaps not so much next year, but in 2026-27."
Irving is the face of the franchise now, so having him depart just a year removed from a Finals run will be quite literally, an insult to injury.
The Mavs should do what they can to salvage their competitive window and bring Irving back on a long-term deal, which he should be open to exploring after suffering a major knee injury.
