Analyst tabs Mavericks star Kyrie Irving for major award

Kyrie Irving has been playing exceptionally well for the Dallas Mavericks this season.

Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Shaq's OGs guard Kyrie Irving (11) of the Dallas Mavericks talks to media members during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks' unquestionable leader at this point in time is Kyrie Irving, who has been one of the best players in the NBA this season.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes predicted that Irving would be named to the All-NBA Third Team this season.

Shaq’s OGs guard Kyrie Irving (11) of the Dallas Mavericks shoots
Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs guard Kyrie Irving (11) of the Dallas Mavericks shoots against Chuck’s Global Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kyrie for All-NBA?

"The 12 games Kyrie Irving has already missed make his All-NBA candidacy dicey. Never a model of durability, the Dallas Mavericks lead guard is in real danger of slipping below the games-played threshold by season's end," Hughes writes.

"If he can hold up, and if the Mavs don't steer into a tank amid myriad injuries to key players, Irving will be deserving of at least a third-team spot.

"With averages of 24.6 points, 4.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds on a sparkling 47.8/41.3/90.2 shooting split, Irving has played the role of offensive alpha exceptionally well all season.

"Remarkably, Dallas won the minutes Irving played without former running mate Luka Dončić and has also outscored the opposition in the short stints he was on the floor without new big man Anthony Davis. That's hard to fathom considering the team's top secondary threats were often dependent scorers like Klay Thompson, PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford."

With Luka traded and AD injured, Irving has the chance to truly take over and be a No. 1 option. If the Mavs succeed with him at the helm, and if he can stay healthy, Irving could be in line for another All-NBA berth.

