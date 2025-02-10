Anthony Davis among seven Mavericks on injury report vs. Kings
The Dallas Mavericks are incapable of shaking the injury bug. Just as they started to get healthy, getting Anthony Davis and P.J. Washington back in the lineup for their last game against the Houston Rockets, they'd be hurt again before the end of the game, and now seven different Mavericks are on the injury report.
Anthony Davis is the big one, as it was announced during Sunday night's Super Bowl that he's expected to miss a few weeks with a left adductor strain. He lasted all of the three quarters in a Mavericks uniform before suffering his injury, and the decision to trade away Luka Doncic just continues to look worse.
Caleb Martin (right hip strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) also remain out. Martin has yet to play since the trade last week, and is likely to be out for a few more weeks.
P.J. Washington is one of three players listed as "questionable" for this game, as he deals with a right ankle sprain. He rolled his ankle before halftime of Saturday's game against the Rockets and was almost instantly ruled out, but it's good to see him listed as questionable for this game.
Max Christie is also listed as questionable, as he deals with a right shoulder strain. He's had a really solid first three games as a Maverick, and it would hurt if he couldn't go. Dante Exum is the last Mav on the injury report, listed as questionable with left Achilles tightness.
