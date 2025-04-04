Anthony Davis' impact helps Mavericks move up in power rankings
The Dallas Mavericks have been rejuvenated by the return of Anthony Davis to the lineup.
The Mavs are 5-1 in games that Davis plays, and the jolt has helped Dallas earn some cushion towards qualifying for the Play-In Tournament.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey recognizes the improvement, which is why he bumped the Mavs up four spots in his most recent power rankings.
Mavericks making moves in power rankings
"Anthony Davis had a breakout performance in the Dallas Mavericks' 120-118 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday when he totaled 34 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks," Bailey writes.
"Though his shooting struggles still show up in his aggregate numbers for Dallas (he's at 46.1 percent from the field as a Maverick), having him back in the rotation has stabilized the team.
"While the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings are spiraling, AD has appeared in five of Dallas' past six games, and the Mavs have won four of those appearances.
"They still may feel like a long shot to win two play-in games and earn a spot in the playoffs, but they at least have a chance with Davis."
The Mavs are back in action tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 p.m. CT.
