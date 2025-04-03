New Orleans Pelicans sign former Mavericks big man to contract
The Dallas Mavericks are in an unusual spot this season due to NBA cap ramifications. Despite dealing with injuries for most of the second half of the year, the Mavericks have been limited in who they can add to the roster because they are hard-capped at the first apron and not allowed to exceed that number.
That's led to a variety of moves to keep the team in the hunt for a playoff spot despite long-term injuries to Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, who recently returned to action. Last month, the Mavericks waived two-way big man Kylor Kelley to open up room to sign former Los Angeles Clippers forward Kai Jones to a similar deal.
Jones has appeared in nine games and is making a larger-than-expected impact. He's averaged 11.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.7 steals over 21.2 minutes per contest. All of those would be career-highs for the fourth-year player. Even more impressively, Jones is shooting 84.3% from the field, 50% from three, and 75% from the line.
Since being waived by the Mavericks, Kelley made his way back to the G-League with the South Bay Lakers. Now, he's getting another shot in the NBA late in the regular season.
On Thursday, the New Orleans Pelicans signed Kelley to a 10-day deal, per NBA Insider Marc Stein. That means he should be eligible for the Pelicans' final six games of the 2024-25 campaign, starting with a road matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 4.
The Pelicans are shorthanded after ruling out Zion Williams and CJ McCollum for the rest of the season. New Orleans is well out of the playoff race, sitting at 21-55 overall.
In his fifth season since going undrafted out of Oregon State, Kelley finally made his NBA debut after signing with the Mavericks in January. In his first action against the Washington Wizards, Kelley totaled one point and four rebounds in a 130-108 win.
Kelley saw action in eight games with Dallas, averaging 3.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.3 blocks over 8.4 minutes per contest. He shot 76.9% from the field.
The Mavericks and Pelicans aren't scheduled to meet again this season.
