Anthony Davis' jersey number revealed after being traded to Dallas Mavericks
Anthony Davis and Max Christie are now officially on the Dallas Mavericks' roster after the shocking trade that sent Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers. With them on the roster, we have jersey numbers, measurements, and more for the newest Mavs.
Max Christie will wear No. 00 and is listed at 6'5", 190 pounds. He was averaging career-highs of 8.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 1.4 APG while shooting 44.4% from the floor and 36.8% from three in 46 games (25 starts) for the Lakers this season. The only players to wear No. 00 for the Mavericks were Brandon Williams last season (changed to No. 10 this offseason), JaVale McGee in 2022-23, and Eric Montross in the 1996-97 season.
Anthony Davis will wear No. 3 and is listed at 6'10", 253 pounds. He was averaging 25.7 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 3.4 APG, 2.1 BPG, and 1.3 SPG while shooting 52.8% from the floor and 29.8% from three this season in 42 games for the Lakers. Some notable players to wear No. 3 for the Mavericks include Nerlens Noel, the untouchable Rodrigue Beaubois, Trey Burke, and most recently, Grant Williams.
Dallas still has an open roster spot from the trade that they could use to sign another player or bring an extra player back in another trade before Thursday's trade deadline. They desperately need to add another ball-handling guard to this team. Kyrie Irving is about to have a lot on his shoulders, and Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaden Hardy likely aren't reliable options in the playoffs.
The Full Breakdown Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
