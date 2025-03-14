Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving headline 12 players on Mavericks-Rockets injury report
The Dallas Mavericks continue their Texas road trip by taking on the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Dallas is still banged up throughout the roster, but they have a handful of guys who are at least questionable to play.
Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery) are all out for the Mavericks.
Davis and Lively have a chance to return before the end of the season. Latest reports have indicated that if the Mavericks are still alive for the final Play-In spot, which they have a 2.5-game lead for, they could play again.
P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain), Dante Exum (right hamstring tightness), Kai Jones (left quad strain), and Brandon Williams (left hamstring tightness) are all questionable. Exum and Williams played on Wednesday despite having injury designations. Washington missed the last game despite being listed as questionable. Jones has missed the last five games since a spectacular debut against the Sacramento Kings.
Houston will be without Reed Sheppard (right thumb avulsion fracture) and Amen Thompson (left ankle sprain) due to injury, as well as a few two-way players: N'Faly Dante, Jack McVeigh, and David Roddy.
